Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR): A Technical Analysis

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) is $33.12, which is $7.6 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 2.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on January 17, 2024 was 2.55M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has decreased by -4.98 when compared to last closing price of 30.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-13 that In a world where energy is absolutely vital, oil companies continue to play an important role in its structure. Fossil fuels will continue to operate for many more years before a complete transition to 100% green energy occurs.

EQNR’s Market Performance

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has seen a -6.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.00% decline in the past month and a -14.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for EQNR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for EQNR’s stock, with a -2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EQNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EQNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EQNR Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw -8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 37.58, with 11.77 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.