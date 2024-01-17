EQT Corp (EQT): A Technical Analysis

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for EQT is 384.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on January 17, 2024 was 5.39M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 37.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that EQT and Texas LNG join forces for a potential 15-year tolling agreement, targeting 500,000 tons/year of LNG production.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT’s stock has fallen by -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly drop of -16.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for EQT Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.78% for EQT’s stock, with a -6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EQT Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.40. In addition, EQT Corp saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from VANLOH S WIL JR, who sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $41.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, VANLOH S WIL JR now owns 23,946,108 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $828,000,000 using the latest closing price.

James Todd, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of EQT Corp, sale 31,170 shares at $38.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that James Todd is holding 39,392 shares at $1,201,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Equity return is now at value 24.73, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EQT Corp (EQT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.