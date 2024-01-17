Enservco Corp (ENSV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) has decreased by -12.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Jay Pfeiffer – Investor Relations Rich Murphy – Executive Chairman Mark Patterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Grampp – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Enservco Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ENSV is 24.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENSV on January 17, 2024 was 275.80K shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV stock saw a decrease of -17.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for Enservco Corp (ENSV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.15% for ENSV stock, with a simple moving average of -49.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -17.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2487. In addition, Enservco Corp saw -25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Equity return is now at value -467.68, with -50.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enservco Corp (ENSV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.