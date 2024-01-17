Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for ENPH is 131.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ENPH was 5.59M shares.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 110.22, however, the company has experienced a -6.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $108.75, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session.

ENPH’s Market Performance

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.06% gain in the past month and a -12.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.06% for ENPH’s stock, with a -23.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENPH Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.51. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who purchase 1,118 shares at the price of $90.23 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,272,015 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $100,873 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc, purchase 32,600 shares at $122.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 85,200 shares at $4,001,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 70.38, with 18.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.