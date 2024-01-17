Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock Records 4.54% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a -2.22% decrease in the past week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month, and a 4.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for EW’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is above average at 31.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.

The public float for EW is 597.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EW on January 17, 2024 was 4.50M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 74.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Edwards Lifesciences is down 3.10% over the last year but I am bullish due to its optimistic outlook and growth initiatives. The company is committed to its shareholders through EPS growth and share buyback program. EW stock is undervalued with a double-digit upside potential, warranting a buy rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $77 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EW Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.16. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $75.67 back on Jan 12. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 39,503 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $756,700 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Director of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 29,350 shares at $72.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 4,486 shares at $2,142,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 22.23, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.