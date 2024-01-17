Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 53.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-11 that Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) is above average at 54.38x. The 36-month beta value for EDUC is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDUC is $5.00, which is $3.2 above than the current price. The public float for EDUC is 6.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of EDUC on January 17, 2024 was 30.54K shares.

EDUC’s Market Performance

The stock of Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) has seen a 53.85% increase in the past week, with a 103.16% rise in the past month, and a 55.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for EDUC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.53% for EDUC’s stock, with a 30.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDUC Trading at 85.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDUC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +102.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDUC rose by +53.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1264. In addition, Educational Development Corp. saw 55.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDUC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Educational Development Corp. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return is now at value 0.51, with 0.24 for asset returns.

Based on Educational Development Corp. (EDUC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.61. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.