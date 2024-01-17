Edison International (EIX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for EIX is 383.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of EIX was 2.12M shares.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.67 in comparison to its previous close of 71.36, however, the company has experienced a -4.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Edison (EIX) continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been increasing dividends for 20 consecutive years.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has fallen by -4.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly rise of 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for EIX’s stock, with a 2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $68 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EIX Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.18. In addition, Edison International saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Choi Caroline, who sale 11,222 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Sep 15. After this action, Choi Caroline now owns 20,881 shares of Edison International, valued at $803,967 using the latest closing price.

Murphy J Andrew, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Edison International, sale 22,471 shares at $72.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Murphy J Andrew is holding 12,989 shares at $1,618,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 8.62, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edison International (EIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.