Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 11.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.30.

The public float for EC is 2.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on January 17, 2024 was 2.14M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC’s stock has seen a -3.33% decrease for the week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month and a -4.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Ecopetrol SA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.73% for EC’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EC Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.