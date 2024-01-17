DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has dropped by -3.86 compared to previous close of 23.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-240-789-2717. The passcode for.

Is It Worth Investing in DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXC is 1.88.

The public float for DXC is 191.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On January 17, 2024, DXC’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

DXC’s Market Performance

The stock of DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen a -1.86% decrease in the past week, with a -9.17% drop in the past month, and a 1.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for DXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for DXC’s stock, with a -2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXC Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.13. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.72 back on Aug 24. After this action, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR now owns 142,908 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $1,554,195 using the latest closing price.

DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, the EVP & General Counsel of DXC Technology Co, sale 33,331 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR is holding 157,128 shares at $968,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Equity return is now at value -14.48, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DXC Technology Co (DXC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.