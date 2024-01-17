DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 75.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2024-01-16 that BofA Securities double downgrades DuPont to Sell from Buy, while the firm upgrades Dow Inc. to Buy from Hold.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for DD is 428.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DD on January 17, 2024 was 2.90M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a -2.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for DD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for DD’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DD Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.67. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Larrabee Steven P., who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $70.57 back on Nov 14. After this action, Larrabee Steven P. now owns 29,418 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $261,109 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 50,633 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $3,920,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 3.65, with 2.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.