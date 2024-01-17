Dropbox Inc (DBX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 19.82x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The public float for DBX is 254.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on January 17, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has plunged by -0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 31.57, but the company has seen a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Office REITs are facing challenges as the hybrid work model becomes more popular, leading to downsizing and increased vacancies. Major companies like Charles Schwab, Johnson & Johnson, Dropbox, and Microsoft have already downsized their office spaces. Office REITs like Boston Properties, Kilroy Realty, City Office REIT, and SL Green are experiencing negative cash spreads and declining occupancy rates, indicating more trouble ahead.

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a 5.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.07% gain in the past month and a 13.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for DBX’s stock, with a 20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DBX Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.93. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Campbell Lisa M, who sale 10,316 shares at the price of $28.92 back on Jan 02. After this action, Campbell Lisa M now owns 17,226 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $298,326 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $28.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 440,761 shares at $288,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.