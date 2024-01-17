Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.17 in comparison to its previous close of 137.08, however, the company has experienced a 3.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-06 that Digital Realty Trust offers unique growth prospects related to the supply-demand dynamics of the data center market. The trust is well-managed and offers a 4% dividend yield, making it suitable for long-term passive income portfolios. The trust’s international expansion drive and aggressive growth through acquisitions make it a solid investment in the data center market.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 48.47x. The 36-month beta value for DLR is also noteworthy at 0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DLR is 302.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on January 17, 2024 was 1.84M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has seen a 3.72% increase for the week, with a 1.47% rise in the past month and a 13.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for DLR’s stock, with a 18.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DLR Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.46. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.