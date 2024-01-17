Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) has decreased by -7.83 when compared to last closing price of 9.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Strengthening fundamentals: Definitive Healthcare shows steady revenue growth at 10% and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins. CRPO growth is slowing to a controlled rate and stabilizing, which indicates the end of client churn that took place over past 2 years. Valuation outlook: Fair price potential around $9.0, signaling a 25% upside from current $7.18.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DH is at 1.40.

The public float for DH is 48.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DH on January 17, 2024 was 770.07K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH’s stock has seen a -9.51% decrease for the week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month and a 24.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for Definitive Healthcare Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.95% for DH stock, with a simple moving average of -9.86% for the last 200 days.

DH Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp, sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Equity return is now at value -20.24, with -9.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.