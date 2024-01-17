Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for DDOG is 273.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.18M shares.

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 123.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Many stocks had incredible runs in 2023, and not just the so called “Magnificent 7” mega-cap technology concerns. While underreported, many stocks beat the performance of the Magnificent 7 last year.

DDOG’s Market Performance

Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen a 3.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.60% gain in the past month and a 40.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 29.12% for the last 200 days.

DDOG Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.52. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 127,105 shares at the price of $120.08 back on Jan 10. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 247,328 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $15,262,460 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 85,637 shares at $112.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 299,075 shares at $9,613,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.