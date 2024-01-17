D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 152.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-17 that The numbers: Builder confidence surged in January as falling mortgage rates drew in home buyers from the sidelines.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 10.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHI is 1.65.

The public float for DHI is 294.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On January 17, 2024, DHI’s average trading volume was 2.51M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI’s stock has seen a 0.02% increase for the week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month and a 45.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for DHI’s stock, with a 27.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $164 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DHI Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.07. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from ANDERSON BRADLEY S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $152.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, ANDERSON BRADLEY S now owns 30,208 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $1,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the SVP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,213 shares at $153.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 5,103 shares at $185,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.