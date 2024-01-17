Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for CRKN is 12.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on January 17, 2024 was 3.17M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.73relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call on November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has experienced a -8.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.27% drop in the past month, and a -63.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.48% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -96.68% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1407. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -363.23, with -238.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.