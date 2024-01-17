Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has gone down by -4.31% for the week, with a -2.72% drop in the past month and a -20.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for CPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for CPG’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.25.

The public float for CPG is 592.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPG on January 17, 2024 was 4.39M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) has dropped by -3.16 compared to previous close of 6.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Crescent Point Energy management completed the Hammerhead acquisition to improve company finances and grow more cheaply than organic growth. The value of 2P reserves comes for free. Crescent Point Energy faced financial stress due to debt and drop in cash flow when oil prices dropped back in 2015. It’s now a far better company. Management is prioritizing debt payment and making accretive acquisitions like the Hammerhead acquisition to improve the company’s financial situation and future prospects.

CPG Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 1.08, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.