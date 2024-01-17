Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 24.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Corebridge Financial (CRBG) stood at $24.17, denoting a +0.79% change from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRBG is at 0.84.

The public float for CRBG is 248.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CRBG on January 17, 2024 was 4.11M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a 3.92% increase in the past week, with a 13.81% rise in the past month, and a 25.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.77% for CRBG’s stock, with a 36.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 6,210,256 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Dec 18. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 324,203,636 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $135,073,068 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 35,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 330,413,892 shares at $717,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Equity return is now at value 23.24, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.