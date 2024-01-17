Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has soared by 6.08 in relation to previous closing price of 23.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Corcept (CORT) issues encouraging preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Shares of the company rise on robust 2024 revenue guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CORT is 87.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.51% of that float. The average trading volume for CORT on January 17, 2024 was 978.69K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stock saw a decrease of -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.67% for CORT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $38 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CORT Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.25. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw -24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $22.11 back on Jan 02. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 0 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $48,642 using the latest closing price.

Guyer William, the Chief Development Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Guyer William is holding 6,643 shares at $320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Equity return is now at value 19.44, with 16.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.