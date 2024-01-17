Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 35.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.

The public float for CPRT is 870.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRT on January 17, 2024 was 4.33M shares.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 47.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Strong revenue generation leads to many positives, such as scaling efficiencies and meaningful earnings growth. And for those seeking top line compounders, these three fit the criteria nicely.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has seen a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.95% decline in the past month and a 4.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for CPRT’s stock, with a 7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $51 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPRT Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.02. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Englander Daniel J, who sale 320,000 shares at the price of $47.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Englander Daniel J now owns 0 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $15,052,800 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart, Inc., sale 100,765 shares at $49.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 50,681,963 shares at $5,021,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Equity return is now at value 23.52, with 20.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.