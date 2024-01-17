Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 3.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRK is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is $11.52, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for CRK is 90.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.76% of that float. On January 17, 2024, CRK’s average trading volume was 3.88M shares.

CRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) has decreased by -6.40 when compared to last closing price of 8.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-15 that FRISCO, TX, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release fourth quarter 2023 results on February 13, 2024 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 14, 2024 to discuss the third quarter results.

CRK’s Market Performance

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has experienced a -6.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.03% drop in the past month, and a -34.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for CRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.64% for CRK stock, with a simple moving average of -23.50% for the last 200 days.

CRK Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRK fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Comstock Resources, Inc. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRK starting from BURNS ROLAND O, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Mar 24. After this action, BURNS ROLAND O now owns 960,430 shares of Comstock Resources, Inc., valued at $98,988 using the latest closing price.

BURNS ROLAND O, the President & CFO of Comstock Resources, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that BURNS ROLAND O is holding 950,430 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.88 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Resources, Inc. stands at +31.33. The total capital return value is set at 54.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 31.83, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), the company’s capital structure generated 98.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.61. Total debt to assets is 38.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.