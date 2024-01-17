Compass Inc (COMP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.93.

The public float for COMP is 376.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of COMP was 4.39M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.29 in relation to its previous close of 3.40. However, the company has experienced a -15.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-12-20 that Buyers react more to the change in mortgage rates than the actual rates themselves, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said. The rate relief comes as inventory is loosening up, which is an encouraging sign for buyers.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP’s stock has fallen by -15.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.38% and a quarterly rise of 47.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.84% for Compass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.33% for COMP’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.70 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COMP Trading at 17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Compass Inc saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jan 09. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 92,470,273 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $36,600,000 using the latest closing price.

SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Compass Inc, sale 14,895,000 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd is holding 102,470,273 shares at $39,620,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Equity return is now at value -71.18, with -27.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compass Inc (COMP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.