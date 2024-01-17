Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) has decreased by -4.96 when compared to last closing price of 3.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, facing challenges in a cyclical sector, demonstrated resilience amid weaker global economic growth, influencing iron ore and steel prices. Limited demand in the Brazilian and Chinese steel markets affected CSN’s revenues, putting pressure on costs due to reduced expense distribution. A notable rebound in iron ore prices in H2 2023, driven by a positive turnaround in China’s construction sector, signals a favorable outlook for CSN’s performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SID on January 17, 2024 was 2.12M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stock saw a decrease of -11.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 52.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.15% for SID’s stock, with a 23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SID Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value -4.56, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.