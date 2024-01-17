CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMM is 2.13.

The public float for COMM is 204.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on January 17, 2024 was 3.83M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

COMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has decreased by -2.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that The separation of Home Networks business will enable CommScope (COMM) to focus more on its core operations to support wireline and wireless network convergence.

COMM’s Market Performance

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has experienced a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.61% rise in the past month, and a 2.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for COMM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for COMM’s stock, with a -33.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COMM Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from ter Linde Koen, who purchase 13,513 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Dec 07. After this action, ter Linde Koen now owns 236,300 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $24,857 using the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 841,030 shares at $41,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.