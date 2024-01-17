Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ADD is also noteworthy at 2.30.

The public float for ADD is 6.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on January 17, 2024 was 301.87K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ADD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) has increased by 6.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADD’s Market Performance

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has experienced a 2.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.34% rise in the past month, and a -39.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.73% for ADD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.37% for ADD stock, with a simple moving average of -65.26% for the last 200 days.

ADD Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3878. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Equity return is now at value -103.47, with -90.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.