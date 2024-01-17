Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) has plunged by -18.26 when compared to previous closing price of 1.15, but the company has seen a -29.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Collective Audience (NASDAQ: CAUD ) stock is gaining on Monday even without any clear news from the marketing company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain today’s gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) Right Now?

The public float for CAUD is 2.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On January 17, 2024, CAUD’s average trading volume was 941.87K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CAUD’s Market Performance

CAUD stock saw a decrease of -29.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -91.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.52% for Collective Audience Inc (CAUD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.43% for CAUD’s stock, with a -88.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAUD Trading at -62.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.73%, as shares sank -36.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAUD fell by -29.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3045. In addition, Collective Audience Inc saw -30.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAUD starting from Watt Nadine I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watt Nadine I now owns 10,000 shares of Collective Audience Inc, valued at $14,988 using the latest closing price.

SUEN BRENT, the Director of Collective Audience Inc, purchase 23,334 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that SUEN BRENT is holding 1,079,578 shares at $30,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAUD

Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.