Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for CHRS is 106.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.82% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CHRS was 6.67M shares.

CHRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) has dropped by -8.56 compared to previous close of 2.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 9, 2024.

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has experienced a -23.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a -38.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.79% for CHRS’s stock, with a -46.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHRS Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS fell by -23.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Coherus Biosciences Inc saw -29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRS starting from Lanfear Dennis M, who sale 223,100 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lanfear Dennis M now owns 731,693 shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc, valued at $449,770 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.