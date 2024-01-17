CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): A Technical Analysis

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38.

The public float for CMS is 290.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on January 17, 2024 was 2.52M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.05 in relation to previous closing price of 58.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2023 year-end results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has experienced a -2.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month, and a 7.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for CMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

CMS Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.29. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $57.90 back on Dec 07. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,156 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $57,900 using the latest closing price.

Rich Brian F, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $54.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rich Brian F is holding 88,175 shares at $274,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.