CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 197.54, however, the company has experienced a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that CME (CME) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49.

The public float for CME is 358.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CME was 1.80M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

The stock of CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a -4.50% drop in the past month, and a -7.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for CME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $222 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CME Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.85. In addition, CME Group Inc saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 266 shares at the price of $210.79 back on Dec 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,729 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $56,170 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc, purchase 12 shares at $210.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,263 shares at $2,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.