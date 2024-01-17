Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NET is at 1.10.

The public float for NET is 292.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume for NET on January 17, 2024 was 3.50M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has decreased by -1.16 when compared to last closing price of 79.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that The latest trading day saw Cloudflare (NET) settling at $78.45, representing a -1.16% change from its previous close.

NET’s Market Performance

NET’s stock has fallen by -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.40% and a quarterly rise of 28.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Cloudflare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.47% for NET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $75 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NET Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.81. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Ledbetter Carl, who sale 7,970 shares at the price of $82.35 back on Jan 10. After this action, Ledbetter Carl now owns 1,569,530 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $656,368 using the latest closing price.

Prince Matthew, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc, sale 52,384 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Prince Matthew is holding 0 shares at $4,232,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Equity return is now at value -31.24, with -7.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.