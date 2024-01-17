Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is above average at 40.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The public float for CLVT is 371.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLVT on January 17, 2024 was 5.94M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CLVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has dropped by -0.22 compared to previous close of 9.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Clarivate has turned organic growth positive and has visible tailwinds that could drive organic growth higher. The company reported positive organic growth in 3Q23, beating consensus estimates for revenue and EBITDA margins. The A&G and LSH segments showed strong organic growth, and the IP segment is expected to recover as macro headwinds ease.

CLVT’s Market Performance

CLVT’s stock has fallen by -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.35% and a quarterly rise of 33.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Clarivate Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for CLVT’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLVT Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.