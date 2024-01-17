CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for CIEN is 142.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.57M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.73 in relation to previous closing price of 49.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Overall, technology as a sector impressed in 2023. While that might be a temptation to rotate to laggards, sticking with tech stocks in 2024 could be rewarding.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has experienced a 6.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month, and a 20.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for CIEN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for CIEN’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $57 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CIEN Trading at 12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.72. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Phipps Jason, who sale 9,574 shares at the price of $44.53 back on Jan 02. After this action, Phipps Jason now owns 105,414 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $426,330 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of CIENA Corp., sale 4,166 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 499,010 shares at $187,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Equity return is now at value 9.16, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.