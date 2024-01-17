Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has dropped by -5.08 in relation to previous closing price of 82.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-16 that As investors face another uncertain year in the market, it could be time to look at small- and mid-cap stocks. That means looking at stocks that are listed on the Russell 2000 index.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 2.14x. The 36-month beta value for CHK is also noteworthy at 0.49.

The public float for CHK is 108.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on January 17, 2024 was 1.80M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has seen a -0.12% decrease in the past week, with a 4.95% rise in the past month, and a -11.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for CHK’s stock, with a -3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $104 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHK Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.79. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 65.36, with 38.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.