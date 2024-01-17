Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for CHGG is 111.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHGG on January 17, 2024 was 2.58M shares.

The stock of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has decreased by -3.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-12 that Alphabet’s business should continue to improve this year, and the company boasts important long-term tailwinds. Chegg is struggling due to a threat from artificial intelligence; it isn’t clear whether the company can recover.

CHGG’s Market Performance

Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a -4.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.03% decline in the past month and a 23.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for CHGG’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Dec 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 421,025 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $14,054 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 630 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 426,802 shares at $6,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.