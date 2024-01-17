Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has gone down by -2.99% for the week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month and a 3.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for CNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for CNP’s stock, with a -0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNP is 0.94.

The public float for CNP is 629.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNP on January 17, 2024 was 4.55M shares.

CNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 28.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNP Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.77. In addition, Centerpoint Energy Inc. saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Foster Christopher A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $28.10 back on Nov 29. After this action, Foster Christopher A now owns 147,693 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc., valued at $140,496 using the latest closing price.

LESAR DAVID J, the CEO of Centerpoint Energy Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $27.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LESAR DAVID J is holding 37,000 shares at $1,003,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Equity return is now at value 8.78, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.