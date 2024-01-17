Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 60.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Searching for undervalued growth stocks takes a bit of extra work, especially in a market that saw many of them surge in the previous year. However, investors who dig for these stocks and remain invested in the long run can outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 121.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72.

The public float for CELH is 144.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on January 17, 2024 was 4.99M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stock saw an increase of 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.57% and a quarterly increase of 9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.73% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CELH Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.11. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Fieldly John, who sale 27,334 shares at the price of $56.72 back on Jan 03. After this action, Fieldly John now owns 480,926 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $1,550,384 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 10,809 shares at $56.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that David Toby is holding 104,292 shares at $613,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.