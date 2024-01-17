Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has increased by 5.41 when compared to last closing price of 3.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB ) stock is heading higher on Monday after the company posted positive results from its CLOVER WaM study of iopofosine I 131. According to a press release from the company, iopofosine I 131 performed well in the trial as a potential first-in-class, targeted radiotherapy candidate to treat patients with relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia that have already undergone a minimum of two previous forms of therapy.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is 0.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CLRB is 11.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRB on January 17, 2024 was 974.28K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB’s stock has seen a 15.62% increase for the week, with a 34.55% rise in the past month and a 42.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.39% for CLRB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 79.51% for the last 200 days.

CLRB Trading at 46.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares surge +39.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc saw 33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

Equity return is now at value -435.97, with -184.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.