Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has seen a -5.50% decrease in the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a 1.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for CLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLS is at 2.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CLS is 117.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for CLS on January 17, 2024 was 1.73M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.70 in relation to previous closing price of 28.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Celestica’s stock has performed exceptionally well, sustaining gains despite bears’ attempts to halt the uptrend. The company’s chart is bullish, with plenty of potential for further upside and limited downside. Celestica’s diversification and strong revenue streams position it for future growth and robust EPS gains.

CLS Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.87. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.