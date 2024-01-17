Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for CARR is 779.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CARR was 4.30M shares.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 56.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

CARR’s Market Performance

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month, and a 6.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for CARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for CARR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CARR Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Agrawal Ajay, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $57.99 back on Dec 15. After this action, Agrawal Ajay now owns 89,920 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $956,764 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 164,450 shares at $59.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 0 shares at $9,743,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 4.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.