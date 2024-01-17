Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 127.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that Capital One’s shares rallied when Warren Buffett bought the lender, making it a potentially good investment for shareholders in 2024. The end of the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program could cause stress in the regional banking sector. Capital One’s lending business could benefit from hopes of a soft landing in the economy and positive credit conditions, while its strong cash build is undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is 9.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COF is 1.49.

The public float for COF is 375.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On January 17, 2024, COF’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF’s stock has seen a -4.63% decrease for the week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month and a 33.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Capital One Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for COF’s stock, with a 20.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $153 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

COF Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.37. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from LaPrade,III Frank G., who sale 39,760 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, LaPrade,III Frank G. now owns 43,186 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $5,168,800 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 7,998 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 67,040 shares at $1,039,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.