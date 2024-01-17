Cango Inc ADR (CANG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. However, the company has seen a 5.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Jiayuan Lin – CEO Yongyi Zhang – CFO Operator Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Cango Inc’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The public float for CANG is 93.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CANG on January 17, 2024 was 60.70K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stock saw an increase of 5.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.16% and a quarterly increase of -8.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Cango Inc ADR (CANG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for CANG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

CANG Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0036. In addition, Cango Inc ADR saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -7.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.