Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 43.42, however, the company has experienced a -0.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that CPB is trying to fix its volume growth challenges with the Sovos Acquisition. Sovos’s premium brands may be a tough sell in a slowing economy. The acquisition of Sovos Brands increases Campbell Soup’s debt and poses risks to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPB is at 0.24.

The public float for CPB is 196.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CPB on January 17, 2024 was 2.86M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB’s stock has seen a -0.89% decrease for the week, with a -3.97% drop in the past month and a 9.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for Campbell Soup Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for CPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPB Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.55. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Sanzio Anthony, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.31 back on Dec 12. After this action, Sanzio Anthony now owns 14,238 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $132,930 using the latest closing price.

Polomski Stanley, the Senior VP and Controller of Campbell Soup Co., sale 8,000 shares at $43.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Polomski Stanley is holding 33,162 shares at $346,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.