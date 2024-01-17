Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CZR is 2.85.

The public float for CZR is 205.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CZR on January 17, 2024 was 3.33M shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 44.40. However, the company has seen a -3.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-12 that In the span of a few months, Sin City will have hosted Super Bowl LVIII (on Feb. 11), a Formula One race (on Nov. 18) and home dates for the defending champion Golden Knights of the NHL and Aces of the WNBA. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is growing in influence and baseball’s Oakland A’s are on the way, as is a presumed NBA franchise.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR’s stock has fallen by -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly rise of 5.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Caesars Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for CZR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $65 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CZR Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.44. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc saw -4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $41.90 back on Nov 10. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 136,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc, valued at $628,562 using the latest closing price.

Lepori Stephanie, the CAO & Chief Admin. Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc, sale 33,282 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Lepori Stephanie is holding 41,910 shares at $1,720,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.