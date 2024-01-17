Bumble Inc (BMBL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79.

The public float for BMBL is 96.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.82% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of BMBL was 2.57M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) has jumped by 1.87 compared to previous close of 13.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL ) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday following news of activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking a stake in one of its rivals. A new report reveals that Elliott Investment Management has built up a $1 billion stake in Bumble rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH ).

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL’s stock has risen by 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.49% and a quarterly rise of 1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Bumble Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for BMBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from BCP Buzz Holdings L.P., who sale 4,012,101 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 03. After this action, BCP Buzz Holdings L.P. now owns 13,869 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $55,690,770 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc, sale 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. is holding 13,869 shares at $55,690,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Equity return is now at value -5.24, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.