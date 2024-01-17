Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has increased by 26.89 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a 19.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) (“BullFrog AI” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that Vin Singh, Chief Executive Officer of BullFrog AI, will present at the Webull LIVE! Healthcare Webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

The public float for BFRG is 1.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on January 17, 2024 was 50.37K shares.

BFRG’s Market Performance

BFRG stock saw an increase of 19.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.89% and a quarterly increase of 8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.83% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.87% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +26.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +24.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Singh Vininder, who sale 1,515 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Jan 12. After this action, Singh Vininder now owns 2,655,810 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, valued at $3,873 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vininder, the Chief Executive Officer of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, sale 5,660 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Singh Vininder is holding 2,657,325 shares at $14,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Equity return is now at value -701.52, with -222.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.