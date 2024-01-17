Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has soared by 0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 74.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Brown & Brown (BRO) stands to gain from robust new businesses, premium rate increases across the majority of business lines, expansion initiatives, strategic buyouts and a strong financial position.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.78.

The public float for BRO is 237.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on January 17, 2024 was 1.42M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a 3.27% increase in the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a 6.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for BRO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for BRO’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $78 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BRO Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.21. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.