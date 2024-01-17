Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 33.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.27.

The public float for AVGO is 458.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On January 17, 2024, AVGO’s average trading volume was 3.27M shares.

AVGO stock's latest price update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1107.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Companies boasting strong cash-generating abilities can be great investments, as they have plenty of cash to fuel growth, pay out dividends, and easily wipe out debt.

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has experienced a 3.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.32% rise in the past month, and a 26.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for AVGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for AVGO’s stock, with a 31.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1100 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AVGO Trading at 10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,103.77. In addition, Broadcom Inc saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from Spears Kirsten M., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $1043.14 back on Jan 05. After this action, Spears Kirsten M. now owns 26,880 shares of Broadcom Inc, valued at $2,607,860 using the latest closing price.

TAN HOCK E, the President and CEO of Broadcom Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $1122.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that TAN HOCK E is holding 209,796 shares at $22,449,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Equity return is now at value 60.31, with 19.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.