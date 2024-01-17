BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has gone up by 1.55% for the week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month and a 25.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for BRFS’s stock, with a 29.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is 1.92.

The public float for BRFS is 1.68B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On January 17, 2024, BRFS’s average trading volume was 4.45M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 2.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRFS Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.