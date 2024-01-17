BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) is 10.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BWA is 1.33.

The public float for BWA is 233.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On January 17, 2024, BWA’s average trading volume was 2.61M shares.

BWA) stock’s latest price update

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.98 in relation to its previous close of 32.79. However, the company has experienced a -5.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2024-01-15 that A Wall Street adage warns, “Don’t try to catch a falling knife.”

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA’s stock has fallen by -5.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.08% and a quarterly drop of -14.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for BorgWarner Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $39 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BWA Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.87. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 177,614 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $238,050 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc, sale 210 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 0 shares at $9,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Equity return is now at value 12.17, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.