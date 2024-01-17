Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 14.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-12 that NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) (“OBDC”) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after market close. OBDC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is 179.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.22.

The public float for OWL is 443.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On January 17, 2024, OWL’s average trading volume was 4.48M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stock saw an increase of -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.77% and a quarterly increase of 12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for OWL’s stock, with a 21.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $17 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OWL Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.